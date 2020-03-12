9-12 March: covid-19 Luxembourg latest news

Delano will update this page regularly with information related to the spread of covid-19 in Luxembourg.
12 March, 10:40am
The Luxembourg health department announced 12 new infections with covid-19 in Luxembourg, of which two cases were transmitted locally. One case has been diagnosed on the Kirchberg site of the Robert Schuman Hospitals (HRS). Special measures at the Kirchberg site will be installed to limit patient visits, suspend scheduled surgical procedures and decrease outpatient consultations. It brings the total number of cases to 19, with 93 people in quarantine.
Risk area extension to the French departments of Oise and Haut-Rhin and the German Länder of Nordrhein-Westfalen and Baden-Württemberg due to the large number of new cases.
12 March, 9am
Luxair and Lufthansa reviewed flight plans for April: Lufthansa, which serves Luxembourg, announced on Wednesday plans to cancel 23,000 flights across its subsidiary companies from 29 March-24 April. Luxair cancelled flights to Milan, Venice, Rome and Florence until 3 April. The last flight to Rome will be on 15 March and to Milan 13 March. Earlier this week, Easyjet and Ryanair suspended Italian flights. Delano reported on passenger compensation here.
11 March
Luxembourg government unveiled proposed new financial aid for SMEs suffering from unforeseen events and FAQs on the economic impact of the epidemic in Luxembourg.
10 March
The health department confirmed the sixth and seventh confirmed cases of covid-19 in Luxembourg. One of the patients had returned from a trip to the United States, while the other had come back from Switzerland
9 March
Health directorate recommends cancelling or postponing gatherings of over 1,000 people in a confined space as a precaution against the spread of covid-19. The recommendation does not include schools, shops, businesses, public transport, shopping centres, restaurants and bars.