9-12 March: covid-19 Luxembourg latest news

If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact the government hotline, 8002 8080. Do not go to your see your GP or the emergency room. In case of emergency, telephone 112. For more information and the latest official updates, consult the Luxembourg government’s coronavirus information website. Additional information about covid-19 can be found on the websites of the UK’s National Health Service, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

Delano will update this page regularly with information related to the spread of covid-19 in Luxembourg.

12 March, 10:40am

The Luxembourg health department announced 12 new infections with covid-19 in Luxembourg, of which two cases were transmitted locally. One case has been diagnosed on the Kirchberg site of the Robert Schuman Hospitals (HRS). Special measures at the Kirchberg site will be installed to limit patient visits, suspend scheduled surgical procedures and decrease outpatient consultations. It brings the total number of cases to 19, with 93 people in quarantine.

Risk area extension to the French departments of Oise and Haut-Rhin and the German Länder of Nordrhein-Westfalen and Baden-Württemberg due to the large number of new cases.

12 March, 9am

Luxair and Lufthansa reviewed flight plans for April: Lufthansa, which serves Luxembourg, announced on Wednesday plans to cancel 23,000 flights across its subsidiary companies from 29 March-24 April. Luxair cancelled flights to Milan, Venice, Rome and Florence until 3 April. The last flight to Rome will be on 15 March and to Milan 13 March. Earlier this week, Easyjet and Ryanair suspended Italian flights. Delano reported on passenger compensation here.

11 March

Luxembourg government unveiled proposed new financial aid for SMEs suffering from unforeseen events and FAQs on the economic impact of the epidemic in Luxembourg.

10 March

The health department confirmed the sixth and seventh confirmed cases of covid-19 in Luxembourg. One of the patients had returned from a trip to the United States, while the other had come back from Switzerland

9 March

Health directorate recommends cancelling or postponing gatherings of over 1,000 people in a confined space as a precaution against the spread of covid-19. The recommendation does not include schools, shops, businesses, public transport, shopping centres, restaurants and bars.

