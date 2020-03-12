9-13 March: covid-19 Luxembourg latest news

Delano will update this page regularly with information related to the spread of covid-19 in Luxembourg.
13 March, 10:25am
The MNHA national history and art museum and the Dräi Eechelen museum have announced that they will remain open to the public unless the authorities issue fresh advice. But vernissages and other special events at the two museums have been cancelled up until the end of the Easter holidays, on 20 April.
13 March, 9am
Economy minister Franz Fayot is currently under quarantine. “At the beginning of the week, I had contact with a person who has in the meantime tested positive,” he posted on social media on Thursday evening. “Even though I have no symptoms, I have been in quarantine since lunchtime, just as the health administration prescribes. I continue to work from home and also attended a conference call with the Government this evening.” Fayot was at a screening of the Luxembourg co-produced documentary “Collective” at the Luxembourg City Film Festival on Tuesday evening, though there is no suggestion that is where he came into contact with the person carrying the virus.
12 March, 8pm
In a Thursday briefing, prime minister Xavier Bettel confirmed that all schools and crèches will be suspended starting on Monday for two weeks, effective 16-29 March, to prevent further spread of covid-19.
It was also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases has reached 26, with a total of 400 tested. One of the confirmed cases concerns a 94-year-old in critical condition.
It is forbidden until further notice to visit elderly homes or hospital patients who are at greater risk, but exceptions may be potentially granted.
Events have been further limited: any event outdoors with 500+ people is forbidden, as are indoor events of 100+.
Cinemas will also be limited to 100 attendees per screening. The Luxembourg City Film Festival simultaneously announced it has cancelled all screenings, effective 13 March. Those who had purchased tickets will be refunded upon request. The virtual reality pavilion which had been held at Neimënster has also been cancelled.
Bettel added that 70% of those working in the medical profession are cross-border workers, adding that if the state were to close borders, it may as well close hospitals. Testing is currently limited to those who are most at risk. It is expected that a great proportion of the population will get the virus, but for over three-fourths of cases the symptoms are expected to be manageable.
Companies are strongly encouraged to allow telework.
12 March, 4pm
European schools 1 and 2 requested students and pupils from the Grand Est region (Alsace, Lorraine, Champagne-Ardenne) to home quarantine for 14 days, starting 12 March, after the area was declared a risk zone. European School I. European School II.
12 March, 10:40am
The Luxembourg health department announced 12 new infections with covid-19 in Luxembourg, of which two cases were transmitted locally. One case has been diagnosed on the Kirchberg site of the Robert Schuman Hospitals (HRS). Special measures at the Kirchberg site will be installed to limit patient visits, suspend scheduled surgical procedures and decrease outpatient consultations. It brings the total number of cases to 19, with 93 people in quarantine.
Risk area extension to the French departments of Oise and Haut-Rhin and the German Länder of Nordrhein-Westfalen and Baden-Württemberg due to the large number of new cases.
12 March, 9am
Luxair and Lufthansa reviewed flight plans for April: Lufthansa, which serves Luxembourg, announced on Wednesday plans to cancel 23,000 flights across its subsidiary companies from 29 March-24 April. Luxair cancelled flights to Milan, Venice, Rome and Florence until 3 April. The last flight to Rome will be on 15 March and to Milan 13 March. Earlier this week, Easyjet and Ryanair suspended Italian flights. Delano reported on passenger compensation here.
11 March
Luxembourg government unveiled proposed new financial aid for SMEs suffering from unforeseen events and FAQs on the economic impact of the epidemic in Luxembourg.
10 March
The health department confirmed the sixth and seventh confirmed cases of covid-19 in Luxembourg. One of the patients had returned from a trip to the United States, while the other had come back from Switzerland
9 March
Health directorate recommends cancelling or postponing gatherings of over 1,000 people in a confined space as a precaution against the spread of covid-19. The recommendation does not include schools, shops, businesses, public transport, shopping centres, restaurants and bars.