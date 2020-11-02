Accidental poisonings stable during pandemic

The pandemic has had little impact on the number of accidental poisonings recorded in Luxembourg, reportedly because the centre responsible for reporting such incidents is not well enough known.
The Belgian anti-poison centre has offered an emergency hotline to people in Luxembourg since 2015. A centre spokesperson told Delano that from January to September 2020, they received 131 calls from Luxembourg about chemical poisoning, down from 133 in 2020.
“The Poisons Centre is obviously not yet sufficiently known in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. For the whole year 2019, we received 744 calls from Luxembourg and 780 last year. In comparison, the number of calls from Belgium was 59,313 in 2018 and 60,668 in 2019,” the spokesperson said.
Among the Luxembourg incidents, calls related to hand gels they more than doubled, from 6 to 15, for cleaning products they also doubled from 3 to 6 in 2020, while calls related to bleach ingestions rose from 7 to 8.
The Belgian poison centre can be contacted free of charge by calling (+352) 8002-5500.