04.02 - 11.02 2020
Visit TrapTown

06.02.2020

Veteran Belgian choreographer Wim Vandekeybus makes his debut at the Grand Théâtre.

Accusations of violence at court to be investigated

News Current affairs 04.02.2020 Delano staff
The Cite Judiciaire, which houses the public prosecutor’s office. It has asked for a preliminary police investigation into accusations that violence has been perpetrated at the grand ducal court.

Photo: Nader Ghavami

The public prosecutor announced on Tuesday that it has asked the police to look into accusations made on RTL radio on Sunday.

The police’s criminal investigation department is to open preliminary enquiries into statements made by Lëtzebuerger Land journalist Pol Schock that there have been cases of violence at the grand ducal court. Schock made the claims that some people at the court have made “very credible” statements that they “have been hit”.

Schock, who was a guest on RTL radio’s “Presseclub” programme in which journalists from different media review the news of the week, was speaking during a segment about the publication of the Waringo report into staff management and finances at the court. “When violence is perpetrated in a family…then it is a case for the public prosecutor, and I have to ask why the prosecutor was not alerted,” he said on the radio.

