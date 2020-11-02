Additional €3m earmarked for agriculture support

The government presented on Friday the analyses behind the second recovery package of €3m for the agriculture and viticulture sectors which have been hard hit by the pandemic.
The overall revival plan, with a €5m global envelope, included a first package of €2m as presented on 16 June, which had aimed to alleviate cash flow issues and improve innovation.
Addressing members of the sector on Friday, agriculture minister Romain Schneider (LSAP) presented the analysis behind the recovery plan, which shows that the meat sector has been facing what the government calls “considerable market fluctuations, with significant drops in producer prices for most products, including…beef and pork.” The wine sector has been also hard hit in light of restricted hours or closures of restaurants, bars and events.
A total €2.15m will therefore be devoted to sector consolidation and includes targeted aid for meat sector players, ranging from €1,000 to €5,000. Agro-food cooperatives that have been particularly hard hit are eligible for a flat-rate of €5,000. The ministry of agriculture, viticulture and rural development will also handle a wine solidarity fund, based on hectare of vines in 2020.
The remaining €850,000 is dedicated to the set up of a national agricultural data platform aimed at providing insight and value to such information in order to help farms increase productivity and face sector challenges.
Schneider on Friday reiterated the consolidation, promotion and innovation focus of the recovery plan and its role not only in increasing Luxembourg’s independence in the food sector but also to strengthen its network supply chain.