Address book: Denise Voss’s style and dining choices

American-born Denise Voss arrived in Luxembourg in 1990 and since then has become a key figure in the financial sector.
After working with Coopers & Lybrand in Boston and in Luxembourg, she joined Franklin Templeton, where she was eventually promoted to director and member of the board of directors of the Luxembourg management company.
Retired from Franklin Templeton since 2020, she remains quite active in the fund industry. She sits on the strategic advisory board of the Association of Luxembourg Fund Investment. She has been an Alfi member since 2007 and was its chair from 2015 to 2019. Voss is currently board chair of Luxflag, a sustainable finance labelling agency, and chair European Fund and Asset Management Association’s investor education platform.
Marc Fassone: What is your favourite restaurant?
Denise Voss: It’s Tempo, for its before- and after-theatre ambiance and because they always have ceviche.
In terms of decoration, what type of ambiance do you prefer in a restaurant?
I like cosy ambiances with a Bohemian edge.
What is an essential dish on a menu?
For me, any good dish should be prepared with organic ingredients.
What’s your favourite cocktail and how do you take it?
A Mojito with tons of fresh mint... and I can drink it whenever the sun is shining.
Champagne or crémant?
I prefer Champagne.
What, in your opinion, is the best beer in Luxembourg?
For me it’s Funck-Bricher Bio Béier.
Are you of a tea or a coffee person?
I’m more of a coffee drinker, but sometimes after a meal I’m tempted by a good mint tea.
Made-to-measure or prêt-à-porter?
Prêt-à-porter.
What’s your style? Chic or casual?
My style is rather classic.
What are your essential accessories?
A necklace and earrings.
Scarf or necklace?
In principle, I prefer a necklace over a scarf.
High heels or flats?
Flats. Except in the Netherlands, where I feel short, for once...
What do you wear to important meetings?
A colour that suits me.
When was the last time you had on evening wear?
It was in New York, to attend a show at the New York City Ballet.
What’s your favourite weekend look?
Classy casual.
Who is the best dressed man or woman in the country?
For me, it’s Nasir Zubairi.
What’s your favourite getaway destination?
Tokyo… or the Antibes.
And what do you read there?
The weekend edition of the Financial Times, in particular the Life & Arts section.
What’s your soundtrack?
The radio station Jazz Groove out of San Francisco. Thank you internet radio!
This interview was originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano