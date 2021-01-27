Address book: Thomas Seale's style and gastronomy choices

10 things to do this week

News Business 27.01.2021 Interview by Marc Fassone & Delano staff
December 2020 archive photo shows Tom Seale at the Paperjam Top 100 event

Photo: Julian Pierrot

Luxembourg finance veteran Thomas Seale shares his style and food preferences in this interview.

Thomas Seale is a leading figure in the asset management industry. He has been an independent director since 2017, and has led European Fund Administration for 20 years. He was a member of the ALFI Board of Directors from 2001 to 2019 and chairman of the board from 2003 to 2007. He also managed LuxFlag from 2012 to 2019. A married, father-of-three, he has been involved in olive oil production since 2010, producing it on a farm in Provence.

Marc Fassone: What is your favourite restaurant?

Tom Seale: The Brasserie Guillaume is an obvious choice for me.

In terms of decoration, what is your favourite atmosphere in a restaurant?

I am a fan of minimalist atmospheres.

What is the essential dish or dish for a good menu?

Of course, a quality olive oil.

What is your favourite cocktail?

A dry Martini - the famous cocktail made with Vermouth and Gin. Ed. - prepared with a shaker.

Are you a champagne or crémant person?

I prefer Champagne.

What do you think is the best beer in Luxembourg?

Without a doubt Bofferding.

This subject is controversial: how do you enjoy your whisky?

I always drink it with an ice cube.

Tell us about your tea moment.

It's more of a herbal tea moment, actually. Every morning I do 15 minutes of yoga and I always have a herbal tea at that time.

Are you a suit wearer?

Less and less.

Custom-made or ready to wear?

Ready to wear.

Who is your favourite designer?

I have a preference for Hugo Boss.

How would you define your style?

It's a mix between chic and casual.

What's the essential accessory for you?

Cufflinks and a pocket square. I always put a pocket square in my suit pocket.

Are you a mechanical watch or a connected watch person?

Neither. I don't wear watches anymore.

For important meetings, what do you wear?

A white shirt with a navy blue tie.

When can we see you in a fancy shirt?

Mostly in the summer.

What's your favourite weekend look?

It may surprise you, but I always wear shorts. Even in winter. It's not uncommon to see me in this outfit.

What is for you the unforgivable lack of taste in clothing?

I am a fan of bow ties. And when I wear them, I always make my own knot. Nowadays, 99% of people buy bow ties that are already made. It's a guaranteed faux pas.

Who is the best dressed man or woman in the country?

Obviously, it's the Grand Duke.

Do you sleep naked or in pajamas?

I feel comfortable in pyjamas.

What is your favourite getaway destination?

My favourite destination is the Luberon where I try to go as often as possible.

Which author accompanies you there?

Ken Follett.

And on which soundtrack?

I'm a big fan of the band Grateful Dead, who travel with me.

 

