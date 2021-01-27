Address book: Thomas Seale's style and gastronomy choices

Luxembourg finance veteran Thomas Seale shares his style and food preferences in this interview.
Thomas Seale is a leading figure in the asset management industry. He has been an independent director since 2017, and has led European Fund Administration for 20 years. He was a member of the ALFI Board of Directors from 2001 to 2019 and chairman of the board from 2003 to 2007. He also managed LuxFlag from 2012 to 2019. A married, father-of-three, he has been involved in olive oil production since 2010, producing it on a farm in Provence.
Marc Fassone: What is your favourite restaurant?
Tom Seale: The Brasserie Guillaume is an obvious choice for me.
In terms of decoration, what is your favourite atmosphere in a restaurant?
I am a fan of minimalist atmospheres.
What is the essential dish or dish for a good menu?
Of course, a quality olive oil.
What is your favourite cocktail?
A dry Martini - the famous cocktail made with Vermouth and Gin. Ed. - prepared with a shaker.
Are you a champagne or crémant person?
I prefer Champagne.
What do you think is the best beer in Luxembourg?
Without a doubt Bofferding.
This subject is controversial: how do you enjoy your whisky?
I always drink it with an ice cube.
Tell us about your tea moment.
It's more of a herbal tea moment, actually. Every morning I do 15 minutes of yoga and I always have a herbal tea at that time.
Are you a suit wearer?
Less and less.
Custom-made or ready to wear?
Ready to wear.
Who is your favourite designer?
I have a preference for Hugo Boss.
How would you define your style?
It's a mix between chic and casual.
What's the essential accessory for you?
Cufflinks and a pocket square. I always put a pocket square in my suit pocket.
Are you a mechanical watch or a connected watch person?
Neither. I don't wear watches anymore.
For important meetings, what do you wear?
A white shirt with a navy blue tie.
When can we see you in a fancy shirt?
Mostly in the summer.
What's your favourite weekend look?
It may surprise you, but I always wear shorts. Even in winter. It's not uncommon to see me in this outfit.
What is for you the unforgivable lack of taste in clothing?
I am a fan of bow ties. And when I wear them, I always make my own knot. Nowadays, 99% of people buy bow ties that are already made. It's a guaranteed faux pas.
Who is the best dressed man or woman in the country?
Obviously, it's the Grand Duke.
Do you sleep naked or in pajamas?
I feel comfortable in pyjamas.
What is your favourite getaway destination?
My favourite destination is the Luberon where I try to go as often as possible.
Which author accompanies you there?
Ken Follett.
And on which soundtrack?
I'm a big fan of the band Grateful Dead, who travel with me.
This article was first published on Paperjam