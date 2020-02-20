Adem registers jobseekers jump in January

The number of jobseekers in Luxembourg rose nearly 9% compared to a year ago.
Adem, the jobs agency, said 16,476 Luxembourg residents were looking for work as of 31 January 2020. That is an increase of 8.7% compared to the same month the previous year. Nearly 1 in 5 registered during the month of January 2020, Adem stated on 20 February.
On the other hand, the number of non-resident jobseekers dropped 8.9% between January 2019 and January 2020.
Employers had 4,401 open jobs listed with Adem last month, a rise of 25.7% compared to January 2019.
Statec, the statistics bureau, said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 was 5.5%. That is a slight increase over the 5.4% rate recorded in December 2019 and 5.2% rate recorded in January 2019.