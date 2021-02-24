Aditya Mittal sells shares for €73.6m

The sale of 3.76 million ArcelorMittal shares by the Mittal family is quite rare: Lumen Investments, Aditya and Vanisha Mittal's Luxembourg soparfi has recouped some €73.6 million.
No share sales by ArcelorMittal directors in 2017, two in 2018, one in 2019 and one in 2020. Each time for amounts of less than €500,000.
Needless to say that the sale of 3.76 million shares by Lumen Investments, Aditya and Vanisha Mittal's soparfi, is remarkable.
In line with their transparency commitments, the ArcelorMittal group, in a statement on Tuesday, announced the €73.6 million sale. A drop in the ocean for the sàrl that holds 31.5% of ArcelorMittal shares for a value of more than €11.5 billion.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.