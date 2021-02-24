10 things to do this week

24.02 - 02.03 2021
See digital art

26.02.2021

The Rotondes’ bi-annual Multiplica celebration of digital art takes a different format this year, spread over four weekends up until December.

Aditya Mittal sells shares for €73.6m

News Business 24.02.2021 Thierry Labro & Delano staff
On 11 February, Aditya Mittal (pictured) was appointed managing director of steel giant ArcelorMittal founded by his father Lakshmi Mittal.

The sale of 3.76 million ArcelorMittal shares by the Mittal family is quite rare: Lumen Investments, Aditya and Vanisha Mittal's Luxembourg soparfi has recouped some €73.6 million.

No share sales by ArcelorMittal directors in 2017, two in 2018, one in 2019 and one in 2020. Each time for amounts of less than €500,000.

Needless to say that the sale of 3.76 million shares by Lumen Investments, Aditya and Vanisha Mittal's soparfi, is remarkable.

In line with their transparency commitments, the ArcelorMittal group, in a statement on Tuesday, announced the €73.6 million sale. A drop in the ocean for the sàrl that holds 31.5% of ArcelorMittal shares for a value of more than €11.5 billion.

This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano. 

