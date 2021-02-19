Adults with a disability struggling to make ends meet

In Luxembourg, 14% of adults living with a disability have difficulty to pay for essential expenses, data collected by Eurostat shows.
On average, around a quarter of EU adults living with an activity limitation struggle to make ends meet, according to the report.
The situation was worst in Greece, where 76.5% of disabled adults face financial difficulty, followed by Bulgaria (65.7%) and Croatia (49.2%).
Luxembourg was among the bottom five countries. Adults with a disability experienced the least financial struggles in Finland (9.9%), Germany (10.4%), Sweden (13.1%) and the grand duchy (14%).