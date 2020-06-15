AI music startup strikes chord with Chinese investor

A Chinese internet giant has invested €1.5m in Luxembourg-based AI music composition firm Aiva.
According to a press release from 6 June, the strategic investment from NetEase will “turbo charge Aiava’s mission of making music more personalised and augmenting human creativity through the use of AI,” the firm wrote.
It added that the injection will help expand the development team, accelerate product growth internationally and support collaborations to develop new products with the investor.
NetEase is known for operating a music streaming service and gaming business in China. Aiva was founded in 2016 by Denis Shtefan, Pierre Barreau and Vincent Barreau. Its team is comprised of 10 musicians and engineers in eight countries.