Air travel sank in March due to virus closures

News Business 17.06.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Findel airport recorded 192,000 fewer air travelers in March 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, according to Eurostat. The airport has since reopened, picture here was taken on 28 May, under strict hygiene and social distancing regulations.

Photo: Romain Gamba/Paperjam

Luxembourg air travel plummeted by more than half during the first month of the covid-19 pandemic.

Air passenger traffic dropped by 60% in March 2020, compared to March 2019, according to Eurostat, the EU statistics bureau.

In terms of total passenger numbers, Germany reported 10.7m fewer passengers, followed by Denmark (1.7m), Finland (1.1m) and the Czech Republic (824,000).

Luxembourg lost 192,000 air travellers.

Findel airport was closed between late March and late May. Luxair, Lufthansa and Ryanair have all reintroduced Luxembourg flights.

Eurostat released the figures, which only cover 13 EU member states, on 16 June.

