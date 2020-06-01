Airport testing trialled on Lux-Airport passengers

Air passengers arriving in Luxembourg can get tested for coronavirus either at the airport or in a private laboratory under new safety measures introduced as the airport reopened on Friday.
A temporary testing facility was opened at Lux-Airport on Friday where people can get screened for coronavirus on the spot if they choose. The results will be shared with the people tested and the authorities in their country of residence, according to a government press release issued on Saturday. In the event of a positive test, patients will be isolated and health workers will follow manual contact tracing procedures.
The testing station forms part of a one-month pilot project, the results of which will be used to assess the benefits for extending testing in other entry points to the country. If not using the on-site testing centre, people arriving in Luxembourg by air will receive a voucher which can be used in a medical laboratory of their choosing.
The airport ceased passenger flights at the end of May as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Luxair was the first airline to resume flights.
Luxembourg is one of a number of countries to have introduced testing at airports. Iceland introduced airport screening at Keflavik airport in mid-May to avoid having to impose a 2-week quarantine. UAE airline Emirates also introduced blood tests mid-May while Vienna airport in Austria now offers PCR tests.
It is not just in airports that tests are being carried out--starting last week, Luxembourg rolled out large-scale voluntary nationwide covid-19 screening in three phases. Patients will receive results within two days of taking the test.