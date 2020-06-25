Alex Bodry: state of emergency is an effective tool

Member of the Council of State, Alex Bodry, who was then a member of parliament for the LSAP, is the author of a 2017 amendment to the Constitution that allowed the government to declare the state of emergency, which ended at midnight on Wednesday.
Nicolas Léonard: When, in October 2017, a special law reformed section 32.4 of the Constitution and expanded the possibility of declaring a state of emergency, no one was thinking of a pandemic?
Alex Bodry: No doubt they were not, but we now realise what good fortune it was that the constitution was adapted in this way. Previously, the state of emergency was a possible measure in the event of a serious international crisis, with economic consequences for our country. So, its use was very limited. It was the attacks of 2015 in France that led us to rethink. What should be done in the event of a serious terrorist threat? In the event of a terrorist attack?
At the time, this was part of the broader revision of the Constitution?
But given the context, it was decided to speed up the review on this point. The ambition was to have a constitutional tool that permits fast reaction.
So its scope was broadened?
While only an economic crisis was envisaged, the framework was in fact broadened. From this single hypothesis, the declaration of a state of emergency was now possible in case of a terrorist threat, but also in case of danger to the health of the people. That was the case here. The text mentions as a necessity “real threats to the vital interests of all or part of the population or imminent peril resulting from serious breaches of public security”.
What does a state of emergency mean in concrete terms?
It gives the government the possibility to make regulations in a necessary, adequate and proportionate manner. The traditional legislative process is short-circuited because of urgency.
It was necessary for the Constitution to be very precise on this point?
The very first restrictive measures taken by the government in the context of this crisis relied on a 19th century law. This is not desirable under rule of law in 2020. Moreover, it constitutes a weak and questionable legal basis. After that, decisions were taken on the basis of the constitution itself. In the end, a state of emergency is the most rational solution in a situation like the one we faced.
The state of emergency is also very well-framed…
It is an effective and well-framed concept. Its duration is limited to three months. It must be approved within 10 days by a two-thirds majority in parliament. These were new provisions added in 2017.
Wanting and being able to act quickly in the face of a crisis doesn’t mean that the proper function of parliament is not being respected?
Indeed, and in this case, the government played the game and very early on showed that it respected the chamber. It could very well have legally continued to make regulations and impose them. Instead, a number of these regulations, some 40 or so, have become bills, subject to the advice and comments of members, subject to debate…
Now, the new covid laws will take precedence?
With a very short lifespan: one month! Even in an expedited legislative process, you still have to work two or three weeks on a piece of legislation. This means that the government should immediately work on other covid laws that can be voted on in a month. In fact, we should start a bill as soon as possible. This is a complicated exercise, as the situation is changing from day to day.
You would have liked these covid laws to have a longer duration of application?
That would have been helpful. Or at least to provide for some items that could be easily extended on an ad hoc basis.
This article was first published in French on Paperjam and has been translated by Delano