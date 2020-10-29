All Saints school holiday will not be extended

Next week’s half-term holiday will not be prolonged as part of the government’s effort to clamp down on coronavirus transmission.
The All Saints break is scheduled for the week of 31 October, with state schools resuming class on 9 November.
The education minister, Claude Meisch (DP), said there are no plans to extend the break.
“Reducing school activities could even prove counterproductive, as young people would meet outside of the school setting for a long period of time, which would increase the risk of infection,” Meisch said on 28 October.
Shutting down classrooms beyond the planned holiday, “would only make sense if the other activities in our society were also reduced,” he stated.
Meisch was responding to a parliamentary question from Marc Goergen, the Pirate party MP.