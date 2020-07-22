Amazon employees, January 2020

Headcount at the EU headquarters of American e-commerce giant Amazon has continued to rise at a healthy clip.
The company employed 2,760 staff, as of 1 January, according to Statec figures released on 21 July.
That makes Amazon the 8th largest private sector employer, and the 12th overall, in the grand duchy.
Amazon had 2,250 employees at the beginning of 2019, a notable rise from 1,210 in January 2016 and 880 staff in January 2015.
The other top 10 private sector employers (as of 1 January 2020) were the Cactus supermarket chain, security and services provider Dussmann, steelmaker ArcelorMittal, tyre-maker Goodyear Dunlop, the bank BGL BNP Paribas, national airline Luxair and consultancy PWC, per Statec.
The four largest employers overall are in the public sector: the state, the City of Luxembourg, Post group and the CFL railway.