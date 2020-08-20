Amazon gift voucher sparks storm in teacup

Statec director Serge Allegrezza has apologised for the faux-pas.
The offer of a €5 gift voucher to use on the Amazon shopping site for participants in a Statec survey on a covid-19 tracing app has caused a minor political stir.
Local resident Nico Hirsch, who was invited to take part in the survey, told RTL television that he was surprised the Luxembourg statistics office would support an international online platform over local commerce, especially as many small shops and restaurants had suffered badly during lockdown earlier this year.
Amazon is currently the 8th largest private sector employer in the Grand Duchy, employing 2,760 staff, as of 1 January according to Statec figures released on 21 July.
Following a parliamentary question from MP André Bauler (DP), Statec changed the reward and started offering participants a €5 voucher for local online platform Letzshop instead. Indeed, economy minister Franz Fayot, in his reply to Bauler, did not even mention Amazon by name. “People invited to participate in the second wave of the Covid-19 tracking app survey are being offered a €5 gift voucher for the national online sales platform Letzshop.lu, and not an electronic gift card for an international e-commerce site,” Fayot wrote on 28 July.
Statec director Serge Allegrezza subsequently apologised when questioned about the faux-pas on RTL radio. He said that he had not been aware that Letzshop had a gift voucher system and that when comments about the Amazon voucher started pouring in on the Statec Facebook page he reacted quickly to rectify the situation.
But Allegrezza also said that the focus should now be on the result of the survey, which is continuing until the end of this year.