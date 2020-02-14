Amazon injunction, Huawei indictment, Apple ruling

Amazon won a court order on Thursday temporarily freezing a US military IT contract. Amazon contends the government showed “unmistakable bias” against the firm and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper. Library picture: Donald Trump, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos are seen during an American Technology Council Roundtable at the White House, 19 June 2017. Screengrab of White House video