Amazon leads $100 billion cloud market

Having established itself as an early leader in the market for cloud infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the online retailer’s profitable cloud platform, is still ahead of the pack.
According to estimates from Synergy Research Group, Amazon’s market share in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market amounted to 33 percent in the second quarter of 2020, matching the combined market share of its three largest competitors.
In Q2 2020, global cloud infrastructure service revenues amounted to just over $30 billion, bringing the total for the past twelve months to $111 billion.
“This is also a market which has proven to be immune to COVID-19. If anything, the pandemic has helped to highlight some of the main benefits of public cloud,” said John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group.
Originally published by Statista