Amazon pulls paedo-pornographic sex dolls

People in possession of pornographic material depicting minors can be fined up €50,000 and face 3 years in prison, Luxembourg has stressed after childlike sex dolls were listed on Amazon France.
The ecommerce giant reportedly pulled the “inflatable dolls with sexual connotations representing (very young) minors and children” from its French platform earlier in the week.
In the event items reappear on other sites, Luxembourg’s public prosecutor’s office clarified the law in a statement issued on Wednesday.
“The very idea of presenting young children as sexual objects intended to please adults is deeply shocking and runs counter to the various campaigns launched by the authorities and the various associations to raise public awareness of child sexual abuse,” it wrote.
“The public prosecutor's office informs and confirms that its position on child pornography is zero tolerance and that all offences will be investigated and prosecuted.”
The dolls were reportedly spotted on the French ecommerce site on 14 August and later withdrawn. A similar discovery was made on Amazon UK in 2018. Under UK law, people found in possession of prohibited “obscene” goods face up to seven years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
An Amazon spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Protecting children and adolescents is a priority for us. All selling partners must follow our selling guidelines and those who don't will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.”