Amrop opens new Luxembourg office

Global leadership advisory firm Amrop has announced that it will continue its growth by opening a new Luxembourg office.
The firm’s grand duchy office will primarily serve multinationals with operations in Luxembourg. “In executive search it identifies and positions C-suite and board-level leaders for clients in all industries, with a focus on the financial services, industrials and digital sectors. Its leadership advisory services include leadership assessment and development, succession planning at C-Suite and board-level, board performance (assessment, development and composition) and board culture (diversity and inclusion as well as board and executive alignment),” Amrop said in a statement on 5 January.
Annika Farin, chair of the global Amrop partnership said that "opening a new office in Luxembourg fits our firm's global development and responds to a growing demand from our clients. Luxembourg is a strategic hub. It has a robust economy, thriving research and development and hosts the EMEA headquarters of many leading multinationals. Amrop is now the only global partnership of its kind with a local footprint in Luxembourg."
The new office will be led by founder and managing partner Gabriela Nguyen-Groza, a political science graduate with over a decade of experience in the local market, starting in financial services in order to subsequently deliver executive search and leadership advisory at C-suite and board-level.
“A value-based and vibrant partnership with our colleagues at Amrop will enable us to co-evolve and grow partnerships with Luxembourg’s neighbours and beyond. Amrop has 60 offices worldwide and this international presence and mindset will allow us to serve clients all over the world in a seamless and agile way,” Nguyen-Groza said.
Created in 1977, Amrop offers retained executive search, board and leadership consulting through its 60 offices in 44 countries around the world.