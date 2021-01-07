Annual household energy bill in Luxembourg

The typical household in the grand duchy spent €335 a month on energy, including home heating and petrol, in 2017.
The annual amount (€4,020) was nearly identical to the sum recorded a decade prior (€4,050 in 2007).
The figures were released by Statec, the national statistics bureau, on 5 January 2021.
Statec said that the amount spent on home energy varied greatly depending on how households were heated. The figure was €1,129 for households that used electricity for heating, €1,693 for households that used natural gas and €2,448 for those that used home heating fuel.
About 30% of households’ total energy bill was spent on electricity consumption, according to Statec.
Luxembourg households which did not pay for vehicle fuel (about 37% of the total) had an average annual energy budget of €1,600.