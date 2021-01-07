10 things to do this week

05.01 - 12.01 2021
Ask about vaccine

13.01.2021

Researchers say that to beat the pandemic, countries need to vaccinate up to 70% of their populations. But, as a recent survey showed, vaccine hesitancy remains high in Luxembourg.

Annual household energy bill in Luxembourg

News Number of the day 07.01.2021 Aaron Grunwald

The typical household in the grand duchy spent €335 a month on energy, including home heating and petrol, in 2017.

The annual amount (€4,020) was nearly identical to the sum recorded a decade prior (€4,050 in 2007).

The figures were released by Statec, the national statistics bureau, on 5 January 2021.

Statec said that the amount spent on home energy varied greatly depending on how households were heated. The figure was €1,129 for households that used electricity for heating, €1,693 for households that used natural gas and €2,448 for those that used home heating fuel.

About 30% of households’ total energy bill was spent on electricity consumption, according to Statec.

Luxembourg households which did not pay for vehicle fuel (about 37% of the total) had an average annual energy budget of €1,600.

