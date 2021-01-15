Appeal for clothes donations

Luxembourg charity Stëmm vun der Strooss says the shelves of its second-hand clothes centres are emptying quickly as winter bites.
Photo: Stëmm vun der Strooss
The organisation, which supports rough sleepers, earlier in January received a van full of clothes from Hëllefen mat Herz, another organisation that arranges the collection of clothes, furniture and other items for people in need.
But more good quality items are needed.
“Some donors take us for the country’s garbage, giving us clothes in bad condition, sometimes even with the smell of urine or other excrement,” said Stëmm vun der Stross director Alexandra Oxacelay in a statement.
“I am taking this opportunity to appeal in the hope that in future we will only receive washed and undamaged clothes,” she said, adding that the shelves of the charity’s clothes centres empty quickly during the winter months.
The so-called Kleederstuff in Esch-sur-Alzette and Luxembourg City collects, washes and organises second-hand clothes and hands them out free of charge to people in need.
The Kleederstuff provides seasonal essentials but also business attire, for example for people invited to a job interview who cannot afford a new wardrobe.
The scheme employs ten people as part of a programme to reintegrate jobseekers into the workplace.