Apple leads the race for AI domination

With the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held this week in Shanghai, this infographic highlights the extent to which tech’s Big Five have been trying to conquer the high-potential market over the last decade.
Google has been slowly injecting AI into many of its products and services but as this chart shows, it’s Apple that are leading the way in terms of acquisitions.
According to numbers compiled by CB Insights, Apple has acquired 20 artificial intelligence startups since 2010, more than any other company.
Considering that all tech industry heavyweights are working on artificial intelligence solutions, we can expect our phones and computers to become a lot smarter in the years to come.
Originally published by Statista