10 things to do this week

07.07 - 14.07 2020
1

Lëtz Play at Bock

15.07.2020

Neimënster’s Bock op… festival takes a new more intimate approach to performance in keeping with social distancing recommendations.

Apple leads the race for AI domination

News Business 12.07.2020 Felix Richter/Statista
Photo: Przemyslaw Marczynski/Unsplash

Photo: Przemyslaw Marczynski/Unsplash

With the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held this week in Shanghai, this infographic highlights the extent to which tech’s Big Five have been trying to conquer the high-potential market over the last decade.

Google has been slowly injecting AI into many of its products and services but as this chart shows, it’s Apple that are leading the way in terms of acquisitions. 

According to numbers compiled by CB Insights, Apple has acquired 20 artificial intelligence startups since 2010, more than any other company.

Considering that all tech industry heavyweights are working on artificial intelligence solutions, we can expect our phones and computers to become a lot smarter in the years to come.

This chart shows how many artificial intelligence startups selected tech companies have acquired since 2010

Originally published by Statista

Statista CB Insights Apple Google artificial intelligence AI technology sector