11.02 - 18.02 2020
14.02.2020

British instrumental rock outfits Codes In The Clouds plays Rotondes this weekend, and Delano has pairs of tickets to give away to our readers.

Apply to operate food truck in capital

News Business 12.02.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Library picture: The So Food Truck is seen in the Gare district, 16 May 2018. Photo credit: Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne

The City of Luxembourg is accepting permit applications to run a food truck in the capital from early spring to early autumn this year.

“Send us your application for the period running from 1/4/2020 to 30/9/2020 by 1 March,” the city said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The city has 12 authorised food truck zones, which are located in the City-Centre, Beggen, Gasperich, Kirchberg, Limpertsberg, Merl and Pfaffenthal districts, according to its website. “The per-location rent for one day of occupancy per week” is either €325 or €650, depending on the location.

In case of overlapping requests for the same times and spaces, the first application received by the city will take precedence.

A number of environmental, health and planning regulations apply, so check out the rules (in French).

