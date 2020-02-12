Apply to operate food truck in capital

The City of Luxembourg is accepting permit applications to run a food truck in the capital from early spring to early autumn this year.
“Send us your application for the period running from 1/4/2020 to 30/9/2020 by 1 March,” the city said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
The city has 12 authorised food truck zones, which are located in the City-Centre, Beggen, Gasperich, Kirchberg, Limpertsberg, Merl and Pfaffenthal districts, according to its website. “The per-location rent for one day of occupancy per week” is either €325 or €650, depending on the location.
In case of overlapping requests for the same times and spaces, the first application received by the city will take precedence.
A number of environmental, health and planning regulations apply, so check out the rules (in French).