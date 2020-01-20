10 things to do this week

Win Reset tix

16.01.2020

The Reset jazz festival returns to Neimënster with a line-up featuring eight musicians from all over Europe. Delano has a pair of tickets to give away to Saturday’s jam session.

Appointment: Duvoux is new CEO of Amundi Luxembourg

News Business 20.01.2020 Delano staff
Jeanne Duvoux, who speaks French, Italian and English, started her career as an auditor for Deloitte and is now the CEO of Amundi Luxembourg. Photo: Amundi.

Jeanne Duvoux joins Amundi Luxembourg from Société Générale in Luxembourg.

Europe’s largest asset manager, which as of September 30 2019 was managing €1,563 trillion of assets across six main investment hubs, has appointed Jeanne Duvoux as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Luxembourg.

Duvoux joins Amundi from Société Générale Luxembourg, where she was head of the private banking business unit and had been a member of its executive committee since 2015.

A graduate in economics and business from Neoma business school, and a certified public accountant, Duvoux started her career in 1989 as an auditor in Deloitte, and eventually joined Société Générale group in 1996.

There she successively held the positions of CFO for Fimat Group and Managing Director of Fimat Banque. Following the acquisition of the securities services from Unicredit Group, Jeanne Duvoux took up the role of deputy head of SGSS S.p.A (Italy) in 2006 before becoming managing director in January 2012.

