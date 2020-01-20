Appointment: Duvoux is new CEO of Amundi Luxembourg

Jeanne Duvoux joins Amundi Luxembourg from Société Générale in Luxembourg.
Europe’s largest asset manager, which as of September 30 2019 was managing €1,563 trillion of assets across six main investment hubs, has appointed Jeanne Duvoux as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Luxembourg.
Duvoux joins Amundi from Société Générale Luxembourg, where she was head of the private banking business unit and had been a member of its executive committee since 2015.
A graduate in economics and business from Neoma business school, and a certified public accountant, Duvoux started her career in 1989 as an auditor in Deloitte, and eventually joined Société Générale group in 1996.
There she successively held the positions of CFO for Fimat Group and Managing Director of Fimat Banque. Following the acquisition of the securities services from Unicredit Group, Jeanne Duvoux took up the role of deputy head of SGSS S.p.A (Italy) in 2006 before becoming managing director in January 2012.