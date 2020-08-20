10 things to do this week

Architecture report: Gravity

News Business 20.08.2020 Céline Coubray
The view when entering Differdange will look quite different a few years from now. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés

As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present an architectural project in progress. Here the spotlight is on “Gravity” in Differdange.

A vast building complex is planned on a spot just as you enter Differdange, on the former CEPS-Instead site, between rue Emile Mark and boulevard Emile Krieps.

It is an ambitious project entrusted to PetitDidierPrioux Architectes and Moreno Architecture & Associés on behalf of the developer BPI, which won the investor competition organised by the City of Differdange (with a budget of €63.5m). The site is currently undergoing levelling works and the laying of the first stone is scheduled for the start of the school year. 

The project has a 20-storey tower with spaces for liberal professions, 80 large housing units, including four triplexes at the top. 

Adjacent to this high-rise will be a 14-storey tower, which will house apartments suitable for the elderly, with the planned installation of a greenhouse on the roof heated by the recovery of energy from the ventilation system.

The Gravity complex will feature several green spaces. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture &amp; Associés
Three low-rise buildings will be constructed alongside the towers. There will also be office space, co-living space and a crèche in the base of the building, located at the peak of the triangle-shaped block. 

The roof of the commercial base will be vegetated, like a hanging garden, and will serve as a meeting space. There will be two levels of underground parking. Altogether the site will represent 25,000m2. 

The City of Differdange has decided to buy 80 homes in the complex, for a budget of €40m, which will be put on the market at the start of the school year.

Technical file

  • Developer: BPI Luxembourg SA 
  • Architects: Moreno Architecture & Associés and Petitdidierprioux Architectes 
  • Technical engineering: Betic Ingénieurs-Conseils 
  • Environmental engineering: Lateral Thinking Factory and Drees & Sommer Luxembourg

Originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano

The high-rise tower will feature several large residences, including three-floor apartments. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
The Gravity project is composed of several differently-sized buildings. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
The ground level will feature retail spaces. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
The Gravity complex will change Differdange’s cityscape. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
