Architecture report: Gravity

The view when entering Differdange will look quite different a few years from now. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present an architectural project in progress. Here the spotlight is on “Gravity” in Differdange.
A vast building complex is planned on a spot just as you enter Differdange, on the former CEPS-Instead site, between rue Emile Mark and boulevard Emile Krieps.
It is an ambitious project entrusted to PetitDidierPrioux Architectes and Moreno Architecture & Associés on behalf of the developer BPI, which won the investor competition organised by the City of Differdange (with a budget of €63.5m). The site is currently undergoing levelling works and the laying of the first stone is scheduled for the start of the school year.
The project has a 20-storey tower with spaces for liberal professions, 80 large housing units, including four triplexes at the top.
Adjacent to this high-rise will be a 14-storey tower, which will house apartments suitable for the elderly, with the planned installation of a greenhouse on the roof heated by the recovery of energy from the ventilation system.
The Gravity complex will feature several green spaces. Illustration: DidierPetitPrioux Architects and Moreno Architecture & Associés
Three low-rise buildings will be constructed alongside the towers. There will also be office space, co-living space and a crèche in the base of the building, located at the peak of the triangle-shaped block.
The roof of the commercial base will be vegetated, like a hanging garden, and will serve as a meeting space. There will be two levels of underground parking. Altogether the site will represent 25,000m2.
The City of Differdange has decided to buy 80 homes in the complex, for a budget of €40m, which will be put on the market at the start of the school year.
Technical file
Developer: BPI Luxembourg SA
Architects: Moreno Architecture & Associés and Petitdidierprioux Architectes
Technical engineering: Betic Ingénieurs-Conseils
Environmental engineering: Lateral Thinking Factory and Drees & Sommer Luxembourg
Originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano
