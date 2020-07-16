Architecture report: Villa Pétrusse

As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present a architectural project in progress. Here, the spotlight is on the Villa Pétrusse, designed by Jim Clemes Associates.
The property located in Luxembourg City-Centre was bought by Compagnie financier La Luxembourgeoise (for around €10m), which wanted to transform the residence, listed as a national heritage site, into a five-star hotel (investment: around €20m). The metamorphosis was entrusted to the architecture firm Jim Clemes Associates, in collaboration with the engineers at AuCarre and Jean Schmit Engineering.
The property was previously known as Villa Baldauff, carrying the family name of its former owners, but was changed to Villa Pétrusse to be more neutral. The renovation project will result in the creation of 21 hotel rooms, a bar and a restaurant, and will thus make this jewel of late 19th century architecture accessible to the public.
The Villa Pétrusse consists of the main house and an annex. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
Unfortunately, during the work, the teams discovered that Serpula lacrymans, a dry rot fungus, had wreaked havoc, mainly in the annex of the villa, which had to be dismantled brick by brick, to be rebuilt later.
In the villa, work is, of course, done with respect for the existing structure and fittings, and with all the necessary expertise of professionals and restoration specialists. All the technical equipment, for example, will be installed under the forecourt between the villa and the annex so as not to alter the appearance of the villa.
Artist rendering the Villa Pétrusse, seen from the front, after renovations are completed. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
Thanks to the various surveys that could have been carried out on the interior decorations, the restoration will be as faithful as possible to the original elements.
The old casemates, which are accessible from the house, will be restored and changed into a connecting corridor. The villa’s garden, designed by Édouard André, who also created the city’s parks, will also be revamped.
View of the back exterior, facing the garden. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
This is a major national heritage site restoration, which is in the hands of architects already experienced in working with protected buildings. Jim Clemes Associates has worked on, among others, the former Arbed headquarters, which has today become the state saving bank’s 19 Liberty, also listed as a national heritage site.
Technical file
- Client: Compagnie financier La Luxembourgeoise
- Architect: Jim Clemes Associates
- Consulting engineers: AuCarre
- Technical engineering: Jean Schmit Engineering
- Works started: Second half 2019
- Expected completion date: 2022
