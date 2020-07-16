10 things to do this week

14.07 - 21.07 2020
1

Watch humanitarian films

17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

Architecture report: Villa Pétrusse

News Business 16.07.2020 Céline Coubray
Villa Pétrusse is being restored and transformed by the architecture firm Jim Clemes Associates for Compagnie Financière La Luxembourgeoise, an insurance and investment group. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates

Villa Pétrusse is being restored and transformed by the architecture firm Jim Clemes Associates for Compagnie Financière La Luxembourgeoise, an insurance and investment group. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates

As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present a architectural project in progress. Here, the spotlight is on the Villa Pétrusse, designed by Jim Clemes Associates.

The property located in Luxembourg City-Centre was bought by Compagnie financier La Luxembourgeoise (for around €10m), which wanted to transform the residence, listed as a national heritage site, into a five-star hotel (investment: around €20m). The metamorphosis was entrusted to the architecture firm Jim Clemes Associates, in collaboration with the engineers at AuCarre and Jean Schmit Engineering.

The property was previously known as Villa Baldauff, carrying the family name of its former owners, but was changed to Villa Pétrusse to be more neutral. The renovation project will result in the creation of 21 hotel rooms, a bar and a restaurant, and will thus make this jewel of late 19th century architecture accessible to the public.

The Villa Pétrusse consists of the main house and an annex. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
The Villa Pétrusse consists of the main house and an annex. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates

Unfortunately, during the work, the teams discovered that Serpula lacrymans, a dry rot fungus, had wreaked havoc, mainly in the annex of the villa, which had to be dismantled brick by brick, to be rebuilt later.

In the villa, work is, of course, done with respect for the existing structure and fittings, and with all the necessary expertise of professionals and restoration specialists. All the technical equipment, for example, will be installed under the forecourt between the villa and the annex so as not to alter the appearance of the villa.

Artist rendering the Villa Pétrusse, seen from the front, after renovations are completed. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
Artist rendering the Villa Pétrusse, seen from the front, after renovations are completed. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates

Thanks to the various surveys that could have been carried out on the interior decorations, the restoration will be as faithful as possible to the original elements.

The old casemates, which are accessible from the house, will be restored and changed into a connecting corridor. The villa’s garden, designed by Édouard André, who also created the city’s parks, will also be revamped.

View of the back exterior, facing the garden. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates
View of the back exterior, facing the garden. Illustration: Jim Clemes Associates

This is a major national heritage site restoration, which is in the hands of architects already experienced in working with protected buildings. Jim Clemes Associates has worked on, among others, the former Arbed headquarters, which has today become the state saving bank’s 19 Liberty, also listed as a national heritage site.

Technical file     

  • Client: Compagnie financier La Luxembourgeoise  
  • Architect: Jim Clemes Associates    
  • Consulting engineers: AuCarre
  • Technical engineering: Jean Schmit Engineering
  • Works started: Second half 2019
  • Expected completion date: 2022

Originally reported for Paperjam; translated from French into English for Delano

The back of the villa overlooks a magnificent garden. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The back of the villa overlooks a magnificent garden. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The garden was designed by Edouard André to be coherent with the adjacent Municipal Park. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The garden was designed by Edouard André to be coherent with the adjacent Municipal Park. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The Villa Pétrusse’s entry hall. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The Villa Pétrusse’s entry hall. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Details on the ceiling of the Villa Pétrusse’s entry hall. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Details on the ceiling of the Villa Pétrusse’s entry hall. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Details on a door on the ground floor. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Details on a door on the ground floor. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A neo-Renaissance style sitting room, with a majestic chimney. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A neo-Renaissance style sitting room, with a majestic chimney. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A sitting room on the ground floor. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A sitting room on the ground floor. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The villa has several painted ornamental stucco ceilings. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The villa has several painted ornamental stucco ceilings. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The décor upstairs is more discreet, but has been preserved. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The décor upstairs is more discreet, but has been preserved. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
An upstairs bedroom. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
An upstairs bedroom. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A hallway on the upper floor, which historically housed domestic staff. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
A hallway on the upper floor, which historically housed domestic staff. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The wine cellar has vaulted ceilings. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
The wine cellar has vaulted ceilings. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Casemates pass under the Villa Pétrusse. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Casemates pass under the Villa Pétrusse. Library photo: Jan Hanrion/Patricia Pitsch/Maison Moderne
Compagnie financier La Luxembourgeoise Jim Clemes Associates AuCARRE Jean Schmit Engineering Summer like no other Architecture report architecture construction industry city centre