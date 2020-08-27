10 things to do this week

Delano’s Aaron Grunwald hosts a live online talk with computer security researcher and digital literacy trainer Chris Pinchen.

Architecture report: Wooden

News Business 27.08.2020 Céline Coubray
The “Wooden” building will be constructed using a wooden frame, a first in Luxembourg for a building of this scale. Illustration: Art & Build Architect

As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present an architectural project in progress. Here the spotlight is on “Wooden” in Leudelange.

The Wooden building, currently under construction in Leudelange, has the particularity of having a wooden frame. This new construction is co-developed by Iko Real Estate and BPI Real Estate. The architectural design is provided by Art & Build Architect. As a future tenant, it will host Bâloise Assurances Luxembourg, which will set up its new headquarters there.

With a surface area of ​​9,600m2 and six floors high, this will be the first wooden building of this size in the grand duchy. A responsible construction approach that combines careful attention to the entry of natural light, with a largely glass façade, and to facilitate human contact in the use of the building. For the spruce and white fir wood used for the framework, columns and slabs will come from PEFC-certified sustainable forests in the Greater Region, thus promoting local distribution networks (a radius of up to 350km) and supporting the local economy.

The biophilic design developed on this occasion integrates natural elements into the built environment in such a way as to promote the well-being of the occupants. The building will be open to the nearby municipal park. Terraces on each floor and green roofs are planned to reinforce a connection to nature.

The designers are also aiming for Breeam and Well Building Standard certification. This latter certification, unlike other labels, is focused on occupants and their wellbeing. Future first-time occupants have the opportunity to participate in the design of the building and thus influence the building program according to their needs. This is how Bâloise was able to ask for a large meeting and collaborative space, which will be located on the ground floor. In addition, this new building will allow a flex office system to be implemented for employees, offering them the possibility of setting up workspaces in project mode.

Currently, earthworks are underway and construction of the basement levels will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Delivery is expected in the second half of 2022.

Technical file

  • Clients: Iko Real Estate and BPI Real Estate
  • Architect: Art & Build Architect
  • Technical engineering: Jean Schmit Engineering
  • Structural engineering: Ney + Partners WOW
  • Lead tenant: Bâloise Assurances Luxembourg
  • Location: Leudelange
  • Delivery: Second half of 2022

Originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano

The “Wooden” building has a U-shape that opens onto the neighboring municipal park. Illustration: Art & Build Architect
The facade will be very largely made of glass for maximum entry of natural light. Illustration: Art & Build Architect
Wood will be clearly visible in the entrance hall. Illustration: Art & Build Architect
On the ground floor of the “Wooden” building, currently under construction in Leudelange, an open space conducive to meetings and collaboration will be located near the coworking and dining areas. Illustration: Art & Build Architect
