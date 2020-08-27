Architecture report: Wooden

The “Wooden” building will be constructed using a wooden frame, a first in Luxembourg for a building of this scale. Illustration: Art & Build Architect
As part of the “Summer like no other” series, Delano and its sister publication Paperjam present an architectural project in progress. Here the spotlight is on “Wooden” in Leudelange.
The Wooden building, currently under construction in Leudelange, has the particularity of having a wooden frame. This new construction is co-developed by Iko Real Estate and BPI Real Estate. The architectural design is provided by Art & Build Architect. As a future tenant, it will host Bâloise Assurances Luxembourg, which will set up its new headquarters there.
With a surface area of 9,600m2 and six floors high, this will be the first wooden building of this size in the grand duchy. A responsible construction approach that combines careful attention to the entry of natural light, with a largely glass façade, and to facilitate human contact in the use of the building. For the spruce and white fir wood used for the framework, columns and slabs will come from PEFC-certified sustainable forests in the Greater Region, thus promoting local distribution networks (a radius of up to 350km) and supporting the local economy.
The biophilic design developed on this occasion integrates natural elements into the built environment in such a way as to promote the well-being of the occupants. The building will be open to the nearby municipal park. Terraces on each floor and green roofs are planned to reinforce a connection to nature.
The designers are also aiming for Breeam and Well Building Standard certification. This latter certification, unlike other labels, is focused on occupants and their wellbeing. Future first-time occupants have the opportunity to participate in the design of the building and thus influence the building program according to their needs. This is how Bâloise was able to ask for a large meeting and collaborative space, which will be located on the ground floor. In addition, this new building will allow a flex office system to be implemented for employees, offering them the possibility of setting up workspaces in project mode.
Currently, earthworks are underway and construction of the basement levels will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Delivery is expected in the second half of 2022.
Technical file
Clients: Iko Real Estate and BPI Real Estate
Architect: Art & Build Architect
Technical engineering: Jean Schmit Engineering
Structural engineering: Ney + Partners WOW
Lead tenant: Bâloise Assurances Luxembourg
Location: Leudelange
Delivery: Second half of 2022
Originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano
