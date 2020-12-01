Art Week to go hybrid after digital success

Luxembourg’s first ever digital Art Week was a success, organisers say, with 30,000 visitors to the online platform set up instead of the usual Victor Hugo hall venue.
The contemporary art fair had to reorganise after the government in October banned events with more than 100 visitors. It set up an online platform for virtual visits instead, paired with a catalogue of the more than 1,500 works by 450 artists for sale.
Leipzig-based company cura3D helped develop the technical solution. The German firm specialises in virtual exhibition planning. And the effort paid off.
Between 9 and 22 November, nearly 30,000 people from 90 different countries visited the digital gallery, where 70 exhibitors displayed their works on offer. These are more visitors than the Luxembourg Art Week has attracted at its physical location in Limpertsberg, visited by around 12,000 to 15,000 guests in recent years.
As a result, the fair could go hybrid next year, offering both the real-life and virtual fairs, with the latter aimed at attracting more international buyers.
