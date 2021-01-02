Artistic outlook for 2021

Exhibitions worth checking out in Luxembourg in 2021.
Contemporary art
Mudam will host a large exhibition of William Kentridge’s work. The South African artist will take centre stage from 13 February to 6 June 2021 with new video works, a sound installation and a multichannel projection surrounded by works on paper, drawings and sculptures. Kentridge (*1955) addresses themes of history, memory and forgetfulness in his œuvre. The exhibition will also feature performances and an accompanying book as part of an interdisciplinary collaboration with the Philharmonie and the Grand Théâtre.
www.mudam.com
Conspiracy theories
In an age of misinformation, fake news and opinion presented as fact, the Lëtzebuerg City Museum will be tackling conspiracy theories with a new exhibition from 26 March 2021 until 16 January 2022. The exhibit aims to show the origins of conspiracy theories, how they spread, how they function and achieve their aim of manipulating the public. Some 250 objects will serve to highlight around 700 years of conspiracy theories, which existed long before the internet.
www.citymuseum.lu
From Luxembourg to Iran
Two highlights on the 2021 agenda of the Musée National d’Histoire et d’Art (MNHA) include a retrospective of Luxembourg artist Robert Brandy’s work, as well as an exhibition by Austrian photographer Alfred Seiland. His collection “Between the Times” depicts present-day Iran between tradition and modernity. Brandy (*1946), on the other hand, is one of the grand duchy’s most prolific post-war painters, with exhibitions of abstract works across Europe, Canada, Russia and the US to his name.
www.mnha.lu