10 things to do this week

24.02 - 02.03 2021
1

See digital art

26.02.2021

The Rotondes’ bi-annual Multiplica celebration of digital art takes a different format this year, spread over four weekends up until December.

Assets under management break €5trn record

News Business 01.03.2021 Jean-Michel Lalieu & Delano staff
Luxembourg's fund industry has quickly recovered pandemic losses

Luxembourg's fund industry has quickly recovered pandemic losses

Photo: Maison Moderne

Luxembourg’s fund industry managed more than €5trn in assets at the end of January, a new record. 

The fund industry experienced a substantial dip at the start of the pandemic, when the gains of nearly an entire year were wiped out and assets under management fell by around €500bn to €4.15trn.

But recovery has been swift, and the industry breached the €5trn ceiling for the first time at the end of January, according to data by regulator CSSF, at €5,050.152bn.

It took roughly three years--from October 2014 to September 2017--for funds to advance from €3 to €4trn. The €5trn threshold took another four years and five months but without the pandemic but could have probably been achieved earlier.

In January 2020, assets under management were worth €4.79trn.

This article was first published on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.

CSSF Fund industry assets under management coronavirus pandemic financial centre luxembourg