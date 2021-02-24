AstraZeneca EU shortfall; French quick test looking good

EU warns on border closures, US to counter China, Commerzbank could pull out, Caruana Galizia killer jailed and Tiger Woods injured in crash. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half target
In a story the pharmaceutical company has not denied, Reuters reports that AstraZeneca has told the European Union during internal meetings that it “would deliver less than 90 million doses” of its covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of this year. That is less than half the Covid-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply and follows a shortfall in the first quarter. A later statement from AstraZeneca said it was attempting to increase productivity in an effort to fulfil the contract. An EU official told Reuters the bloc should still have enough doses to hit its vaccination target of 70% of the population by summer if other suppliers meet their supply promises.
Schmit says Luxembourg prepared for all eventualities
Luxembourg health director Dr Jean-Claude Schmit has said the grand duchy is “preparing for everything” and may need to “take additional measures once again” to combat the spread of coronavirus if mutations begin circulating and causing problems. Speaking on radio 100,7 on Tuesday, Schmit said non-essential shops, schools, sports infrastructures and cultural venues could potentially be included in any additional restrictions if required. Delano has more.
France quick tests shows positive results
Scientists is France working on an electrochemical test for covid-19 that can return a result within 10 minutes say that it is proving to be 90% as accurate as a PCR test. David Devos from the University of Lille said that the test, which does not require processing in a laboratory, could be mass-produced very quickly. “It…has obvious application in hospitals and airports but also for family doctors and pharmacists,” he said. The Guardian and Reuters have details.
EU gives notice on border closures
The European Commission has given Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary and Sweden 10 days to respond to its concerns that the closure of some of their land borders with other EU countries breach commonly agreed coronavirus guidelines. The EU is struggling to avoid the sort of chaos that blighted the first wave of coronavirus in the spring of 2020, when unilateral closures threatened supply chains. Politico and The Guardian and Reuters report.
US package to “out-compete China”
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he wants lawmakers to draft “a legislative package to out-compete China and create new American jobs.” The $100 billion bill would be used to strengthen the US tech sector and counter unfair practices. It would encourage more research in everything from artificial intelligence to quantum computing and semiconductors. CNBC, Bloomberg and MarketWatch have more.
Commerzbank plans could mean Lux shutdown
According to financial sector trade union Aleba, Commerzbank could close its doors in Luxembourg in 2024 as part of its overall restructuring plan announced last month. 200 jobs are said to be at risk. Delano and Paperjam both reported.
Trudeau: US leadership has been sorely missed
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden held what has been described as a warm meeting on Tuesday, the first the US president has had with a with a foreign counterpart since his inauguration. “US leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” Trudeau said as he praised Biden for rejoining the Paris climate accord. The Toronto Star and CNN provide analysis.
Caruana Galizia killer jailed
Vincent Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2017 killing of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Police also made three new arrests connected with the murder. Muscat reportedly negotiated a lenient sentence in exchange for supplying information on the case and on the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. The Guardian and BBC have more.
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash
Golfer Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 15-time major champion has undergone surgery after he had to be extricated from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics. The BBC and CNN have details.
Texas electricity execs resign
The chairman, vice chairman, three directors and a board nominee of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have all resigned in the wake of the disastrous failure by the electric grid operator to maintain supply during the winter storms last week. Reuters and The New York Times report.
Bazoum wins Niger presidential election
Amid protests from supporters of his opponent, former president Mahamane Ousmane, Mohamed Bazoum has been declared the winner of Niger’s presidential election, claiming 55.75% of the vote. The BBC says the election “has been hailed as a first democratic transition for the coup-prone West African state.”
Etna lights up sky
Mount Etna on Sicily has erupted again, and images shows lava and orange plumes of gas lighting up the night sky. The volcano’s most recent eruptions have rarely posed a threat to life on the island. The BBC and The Guardian have spectacular photos and video.
