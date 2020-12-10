Asylum requests in November 2020

On Wednesday, the immigration directorate published its monthly statistics, indicating that 111 asylum requests had been submitted in November, 12 fewer than during the previous month.
Similar to the requests received in October, most of asylum seekers came from Syria, Eritrea, Iran and Albania, the report indicated.
Up until 30 November, a total of 1,020 individuals had requested asylum in Luxembourg in 2020.
1,356 asylum decisions have been made so far this year, with 677 having had a favourable outcome whereby individuals were granted confirmed refugee status.
84 returns took place with the majority, 60, being voluntary.