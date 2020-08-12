Atelier announces intimate autumn shows

Venue favourites Hooverphonic return to den Atelier in December to round off a series of intimate shows this autumn.
Following a 6-month barren period forced by covid-19 restrictions, live music returns to the den Atelier stage again on 8 October.
Den Atelier on Wednesday unveiled a series of seven “intimate” shows it will be putting on at the rue de Hollerich venue and other locations in October, November and December. The line-up is the result, the venue says, of refusing to give up in the face of the covid-19 crisis and “working hard on alternative ways to present live shows.”
All shows will comply with social distancing and public hygiene measures and will therefore have a limited number of ticket sales.
The series kicks off with German-language political satirist Serdar Somuncu performing at opderschmelz in Dudelange on 4 October. But four days later, on 8 October, live music returns to what many consider its spiritual home in Luxembourg when singer-songwriter Hania Rani takes to the den Atelier stage. Rani divides her time between Berlin and Warsaw but has clearly been influenced by Iceland in much of her approach to music. Watch her perform ‘Home’ from her debut album “Esja” here.
The programme moves back to opderschmelz on 21 November when pianist and composer Christophe Chassol comes to the grand duchy. The charismatic and talented Chassol is an arranger and musical director for the likes of Phoenix and Sebastien Tellier and creates audacious audiovisual compositions that has been labelled “ultrascore”. Watch ‘Rollercoaster pt. 1 & 2’ here.
Back at den Atelier on 22 November, German band Faun perform their brand of “pagan folk” using traditional instruments such as the hurdy-gurdy, flutes and bagpipes alongside samplers and synths to create a contemporary sound. Hear them perform ‘Walpurgisnacht’.
Perhaps the biggest name to play in the season is Swiss legend Stephan Eicher, who sings in several languages. He will perform at the Philharmonie on 25 November. Watch his video to the song ‘Déjeuner en paix’.
A double bill of jazz electronica is on at den Atelier on 29 November with local artist Klein and Belgian duo Glass Museum who “combine electronics with a Scandi-esque jazz flow” according to Jazz Revelations magazine. They released their second album, “Reykjavik” earlier this year, and perform the title track here.
And we stick with Belgium for the last show of those announced on Wednesday. On 12 December, veterans Hooverphonic return to den Atelier where they have played six shows since 1998. Expect a selection of new songs from 2018’s “Looking for Stars”, as well as a trawl through their greatest hits--songs like trip-hop debut ‘2Wicky’ and the evergreen classic ‘Mad About You’.
