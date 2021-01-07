Athletes who shun screening to forego games

Rapid covid tests will be rolled out for athletes so sports competitions can resume in Luxembourg. While not compulsory, failure to take a test may result in exclusion from games, the sports minister said on Thursday.
Speaking at a morning press conference Dan Kersch (LSAP) outlined the relaxation of restrictions concerning certain sports activities in Luxembourg.
Federations for basketball, handball, volleyball and football plan to start or resume tournaments put on hold as a result of the health situation.
The first competitions will begin at the end of January, when the ministry along with the Olympic sports committee and Luxembourg Institute of Health will closely monitor the situation and rapid testing will be introduced.
“No-one is obliged [to be tested],” the minister said, adding that at least one federation has said if an athlete refuses to be screened, they will be excluded from competitions.
Gyms and privately-run sports centres were not covered in Thursday’s announcements. The minister said this is because they fall under the responsibility of the ministries of economy and middle classes. Sports in schools, meanwhile, fall under the education ministry’s remit.