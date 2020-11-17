Attempted burglaries of basements, garages

Luxembourg’s police force on Monday said there had been a significant rise in attempted break-ins at private homes in the country.
In September, around 100 cases were reported to police with another 80 added in October, the police said in a press release. In two thirds of cases, the burglars were successful.
Basements and garages appear to be a particular target, and police are warning to keep these rooms locked and ensure that garage gates close properly before leaving home. Law enforcement also recommends keeping bikes locked and not to store any valuables in basements and garages.
People living in apartment buildings should make sure that doors to the building aren’t opened to strangers and to keep an eye out for any unknown persons, alerting police in case of suspicious conduct.
Luxembourg police offer a service free of charge to assess homes for their safety and give advice on how to make them harder to break into.