Auntie Eleanor: Severe reactions

This month, Delano’s advice columnist answers reader questions about electric cars and covid-19 vaccines.
Dear Auntie Eleanor, the annual Autofestival is on and I’m pondering the purchase of a zero- or low-emissions vehicle. Are you planning to go fully electric or hybrid yourself?
Benny in Bertrange
Gentle reader, you are not alone. Matthias Schmidt, an automotive analyst, forecast that battery and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales would reach 15.5% of the western European market this year. And the trade group Fedamo said interest in Luxembourg has been picking up.
Personally I suffer from a severe, severe case of range anxiety. But deep down, I know that I should get rid of my diesel banger before its resale value completely crashes.
Dear Auntie Eleanor, I’m a bit nervous about getting a covid-19 jab. I mean, haven’t they rushed through development of these vaccines? Are you getting inoculated yourself?
Juliette in Junglinster
Gentle reader, after a few minutes on Google (which clearly qualifies me as an expert) I see that people getting a covid-19 inoculation do seem to experience a higher rate of several allergic reactions than people getting a flu jab, at least in an American study. “But even at 11 cases per million doses administered, it’s a very safe vaccine,” a CDC honcho told reporters.
A local boffin recently told a Delano hack that most reactions appeared in patients who already had existing allergic sensitives, and the speed of development was due to the heaps of public cash being thrown at combatting the virus.
In other words, catching the coronavirus is much more dangerous right now than the risk from getting inoculated.
Unless your doctor or another medical professional has specifically warned you against getting vaccinated, I’d say get the jab as soon as your number comes up. But, then again, I’m not a doctor, so what do I know?