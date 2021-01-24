Automotive: “In 2021 the goal is for one-third of all our sales to be hybrid or electric”

If 2020 was “the big unknown” for BMW and Mini car dealership Bilia-Emond, it is hoped 2021 will be a little more predictable. “In terms of evolution, I expected 2021 to be like 2020. We won't reach 2019 levels. Customers will remain cautious,” managing director Baptiste Vallin told Delano in early January.
BMW sales fell 15% over the year, largely because of difficulties in obtaining stock, but also because half of this brand’s sales are associated with fleet and, faced with the fallout of the health crisis, most leasing customers chose to renew their contracts. While the Howald-based garage didn’t hit its fleet goals, it did a roaring trade in secondhand vehicle sales. “The models were recent and I think people felt deprived during the lockdown. So, they decided to treat themselves to a nice secondhand car,” Vallin speculated.
Sales recovered on the Mini side, largely because eight out of ten clients for this brand tend to be private buyers.
Among the stock that did well were hybrid plug-ins (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs). Despite the lockdown, the dealership more than doubled its goals in this area. Vallin credits the success to generous subsidies, which the Luxembourg state raised to €8,000 after the lockdown. “When I look at Belgium, they didn’t meet their goals. We exploded ours. €8,000 on a car that’s worth €40,000, it’s 20%! The product is great, but the state shouldn’t now withdraw the subsidy.”
PHEVs, for which sales were already high in 2019, appear to be the most popular of the two types of engines. The shift in attitude was partly accelerated by the new WLTP emission norms that were brought in and the fact that BMW has developed PHEV versions of most of its popular models. “In 2021, the goal is for one-third of all our sales to be hybrid or electric,” Vallin said. “What’s complicated is that we have the offer and we’re waiting for the demand, which is dictated by […] importer aid and government aid.”
The new BMW M3 is among the highlights at this year's dealership. Photo: Bilia-Emond Luxembourg
New models
BMW has been producing PHEVs and EVs for the past three years. The sales team now “instinctively” pushes customers in this direction, Vallin said. Among the new models customers can discover this year will be the iX3, its first electric SUV which has a range of 460 kilometres in a single charge. From Mini, new this year will be the Boardwalk Edition of the Countryman LCI and John Cooper Works GP, while the Cooper and Countryman LCI have been updated. It will also add some standard features to the Mini Cooper electric model, including a navigation package and additional connected services.
It is no secret that the manufacturers are transitioning to PHEVs, considered a gateway to EVs. Vallin estimates that BMW will soon make its entire range of internal combustion engine (ICE) models available in plug-in formats before doing the same for 100% electric. But that does not mean they will discontinue manufacturing ICE models. The high-performance M3 and M4, first unveiled in September 2020, are expected to be a major attraction this year, particularly since the powerful cars remain a popular choice in Luxembourg, despite changing regulation.
As for the Autofestival, during which the dealership makes 30% of its annual sales, this year’s affair will likely be quieter and more focused. Long gone are the festive buffets and family outings to the garages. Given caution resulting from the pandemic, Vallin says he expects only serious buyers in showrooms. It is just as well--test drives will be restricted, because of the requirement to thoroughly clean the interiors between customers. Vallin is optimistic, however.
The Autofestival in Luxembourg runs from 25 January to 13 February.