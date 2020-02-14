Average electricity bill increase, year on year

Luxembourg residents were billed on average nearly 10% more in January 2020 compared to the same time last year, the equivalent to an annual increase of around €80 for average household consumption.
The figures, provided by the Luxembourg Institute for Regulation (ILR) on Thursday, show the rise due to three factors. The supplier’s price of energy, which includes admin and marketing costs, rose 13%. Taxes and charges also increased by about 10%. This category includes a contribution legally charged "to finance the subsidies granted to power plants based on renewable energy or high-efficiency cogeneration”. Tariffs on the networks also rose by about 7%.
The ILR reminds consumers that it’s possible to compare offers on the market for the best rate. Moreover, as of the start of the year, consumers able to produce their own electricity can take advantage of no longer paying charges associated with self-consumed electricity, which the ILR states would save 5 cents more this year compared to 2019 (around 16 cents total) per kWh.
Online tools are available on calculix.lu for consumers to compare offers or to find the network manager necessary to contact to switch to self-consumption mode.