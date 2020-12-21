B Medical Systems to open India factory

Luxembourg company B Medical Systems, which produces cold storage units, is set to open a production facility in Gujarat, India, in February 2021.
The company specialises in medical-grade cold chain equipment, such as fridges, freezers and transport boxes, and foresees spending €15m on the project in a first phase.
The production site in Mundra in the north-western state of Gujarat should create around a hundred jobs, according to a press release published on Monday.
The facility will supply India but also markets in Southeast Asia and East Africa.
“Our vision is to produce and assemble at least 80% of components in India to begin with,” said Jesal Doshi, deputy CEO of B Medical Systems. Eventually, the company wants to produce all parts in India. “No components will come from China,” Doshi said.
B Medical Systems further announced two partnerships in India, with Parekh Integrated Services in the field of logistics and a second local business for the transport of the covid-19 vaccine.
The announcement follows the first virtual Luxembourg-India summit on 19 December and a visit to India by a B Medical Systems delegation this month.
Since its foundation in 1979 in Hosingen, the company has supplied around 400,000 medical-grade fridges and devices to more than 135 countries around the globe.
The company employs 220 staff, not counting around 40 temporary workers hired to meet the high demand of its products because of the coronavirus pandemic. B Medical Systems aims to recruit 100 to 120 new staff and build a production hall near its existing site.
