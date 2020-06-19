Back to the office; economic update; culture in crisis: 100,7 Roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Aaron Grunwald and Jess Bauldry about office workers returning to the workplace, the latest economic developments and the cultural sector's handling of the crisis during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Here’s what they discussed:
Back to the office: After the complications of adopting teleworking at the start of the health crisis, employers are now facing a new challenge—how to get staff back to the office. Jess outlined the responsibilities and challenges facing employers including her own, Maison Moderne.
Economic update: Aaron summarised the latest good and bad news about Luxembourg’s economy over the past weeks, highlighting in particular the struggles of restaurants. He analysed the outlook moving on.
Culture crisis: After The Guardian reported that UK theatre is on the brink of ruin as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Jess explained the challenges facing cultural venues at this point in the health crisis, particularly privately-run venues.
Listen here:
