Bags of support for domestic abuse victims

Women fleeing domestic abuse in Luxembourg will find more than a warm welcome at the Fraenhaus: they’ll also receive a bag of emergency toiletries, thanks to an expat holiday collection.
Professional women’s organisation The Network raised funds to put together 30 toilet bags, dubbed “sparkle bags”, each worth €20. They delivered the bags to the women’s shelter run by Femmes en Détresse on Tuesday morning.
“The women who take refuge in the Fraenhaus usually leave their homes in the middle of the night, with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Toiletries and basic hygiene products, items many take for granted, are the last thing on their mind. The Christmas sparkle appeal aimed to send some Christmas magic to these women,” The Network said in a press release.
There is still time to support this cause, with donations welcome until Thursday 31 December 2020. Further information here.