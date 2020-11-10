Banking & insurance reps find 2021-2023 labour deal

A new three-year collective bargaining agreement has been ‘agreed in principle’ in the banking and insurance sectors.
Aleba, the financial sector trade union, struck the draft accord with the Luxembourg Bankers Association (ABBL) and Luxembourg’s insurance companies association (ACA) on Monday.
In the banking sector, “the parties have agreed to forego a salary increase in 2021 whilst maintaining a 1% increase for both 2022 and 2023,” ABBL and ACA said in a joint press release issued on 9 November.
In the insurance sector, staff will receive a special annual cash bonus of €300, Aleba said in a separate press release. Workers over the age of 50 in both the banking and insurance sectors will receive a 26th day of paid leave.
Aleba stated:
“These agreements aim to reassure and stabilise, starting now and for the next three years, all employees in the financial sector, while continuing to focus on employability, training and skills development”.
ABBL and ACA stated:
“It is hoped that the above measures will provide stability and comfort to both employees and employers in the current environment, and we are satisfied that an efficient and pragmatic agreement is in the interest of all parties.”
Most of the other terms, such as on overtime pay and compensation days, were rolled over from the current three-year deal, which ends this December. The new agreement runs from 2021 to 2023, and is subject to ratification by Aleba members.
Delano has asked Aleba and the ABBL when the agreement will be voted on and could be ratified.
Correction, 10 November at 3:30pm: This article was amended to clarify that the agreement is subject to ratification by members of the Aleba trade union