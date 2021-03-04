Bankruptcies, domestic violence app & Film Fest

Bankruptcies staved off, domestic violence app rolled out in Luxembourg and Film Festival kicks off. Delano’s Breakfast Briefing for Thursday.
Bankruptcies down
There were 120 bankruptcies in Luxembourg in January 2021, compared to 154 in January 2020, according to statistic body Statec. Statec expects a spike in the number of bankruptcies during the months to come, reflecting the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on businesses. Delano
Domestic violence app
Bright Sky, a new app helping people in abusive relationships seek support, will go live on Monday 8 March. Developed by the Vodafone Foundation, the app is available in available in English, French, Luxembourgish and Portuguese, with Arabic and Serbian expected to be added in the coming year. Delano
Covid updates
Luxembourg recorded two more deaths from Sars-CoV-2 on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 643. A further 267 people positive for coronavirus, equivalent to a positivity rate of 2.25%. The reproduction rate remained below 1 at 0.98. In all, 104 people were being treated for the illness in hospital, of which 20 were in ICU. Health ministry
Get the latest covid updates for Luxembourg by following Delano’s rolling coverage.
Lux Film Festival begins
The eleventh edition of the Lux Film Festival kicks off today with a stunning movie line-up. Delano’s pick for the opening day is “Nomadland”, an Oscar favourite starring Frances McDormand. All films can be viewed online.
Land editor joins culture ministry
Former editor-in-chief of the weekly Lëtzebuerger Land, Josée Hansen, has joined the culture ministry. Hansen announced she was leaving the Land in July 2020. She has held the position of editor-in-chief since 2019. She has been a member of the board of directors of Radio 100,7 for several weeks. Delano
Luxembourg-Brussels rail upgrades
Upgrades to speed up the rail connection between Brussels and Luxembourg are expected to cost €400m and won’t happen before 2030. Sud Presse reports that the only possible solution to speed up the works would be a cash injection from the European Commission’s Next Generation economic relaunch package. Paperjam, LaGazette, L’essentiel
Gender pay gap
The European Commission will today present a European proposal for greater salary transparency. The aim will be to force companies employing at least 250 people in the EU to provide data on gender pay gaps. On average, women in the bloc earned 14% less than men and work two months for free every year. Reuters
Cyclist receives suspended sentence
A cyclist who knocked over a child on Christmas day 2020 while cycling in the Fagnes area of Belgium has been cleared in court. The incident, which was filmed, provoked outrage when it was shared on social media in December. A judge in the court of Verviers ruled on Wednesday that the manoeuvre which caused the child to fall had been made in order for the cyclist to regain his balance and avoid falling. The judge said he could have been more careful, however, and issued a suspended sentence. RTL
Palace investigates bullying
Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied out royal staff. The Times reported that Meghan had driven out two royal aides while Kensington Palace staff had been humiliated. Prince Harry and Meghan suggest the story was deliberately planted to undermine a scheduled interview they will give to Oprah Winfrey. The Guardian, BBC, The Times
Divorce deal breach
The European Union has said it will take legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland. The government extended the period for some checks until 1 October, saying it was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region. A European Union statement said the extension was a violation of the provisions of Britain’s divorce deal with the EU. Reuters
Facebook lifts political ad ban
Facebook has said it will lift its ban on political advertising, allowing advertisers to buy new adverts about “social issues, elections or politics” starting Thursday. Facebook said the temporary ban had been in place after the November 2020 election to avoid confusion or abuse following election day. New York Times, Financial Times
Suspected terror attack in Sweden
A man injured eight people, three seriously, in a stabbing rampage in Vetlanda, a town in the south of Sweden. The suspect, a resident of the area who was known to the authorities, was shot and wounded by police shortly after the attack on Wednesday at 3pm and is now in custody. BBC, The Guardian
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Jess Bauldry