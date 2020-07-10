Bankruptcies down but trend reversal expected

The number of bankruptcies in Luxembourg declined from 628 to 571 in the period from January to June 2020.
A report by business information provider and credit protection organisation Creditreform shows that there was a fall of 9.08% in bankruptcies in Luxembourg for the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year. However, Herbert Eberhard, the managing director of Creditreform Luxembourg, says the decline is “not realistic as the economic consequences of the pandemic will only be delayed".
The service sector continues to lead the field with 418 cases in the first half of 2020, compared to 432 in 2019. “The decline is only 3.24% compared to the previous year, which can be explained by the broad positioning of this sector,” Creditreform said on 9 July. The construction sector, on the other hand, experienced a decrease of 26.87% compared to the 2019.
Analysis suggests that companies with a low margin or a small capital base are likely to have problems. “This is especially true for "zombie companies", i.e., companies that have only posted losses for three years in a row,” the Creditreform study concludes.
But the decline has only been mitigated because reporting of bankruptcies has been delayed and the report’s authors says they assume that the number of bankruptcies will increase sharply by autumn 2020 at the latest.