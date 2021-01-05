Banque de Luxembourg Investments merges with Conventum

Banque de Luxembourg subsidiary BLI - Banque de Luxembourg Investments, the private bank’s asset management company, merged with investment fund management company Conventum Asset Management at the start of the new year.
"The merger of the two companies will enable us to enhance our expertise as a portfolio management company and provider of services for third-party funds, and share the necessary investments to strengthen our operational, technical and control systems," said Guy Wagner, managing director of BLI who will lead the 60-strong team, in a statement.
Services to third-party fund initiators will be offered by BLI under the Conventum TPS (Third Party Solutions) brand.
The private bank expects the merger to strengthen the positioning of BLI within two key business lines--portfolio management services and investment fund management company services for third-party initiators--Banque de Luxembourg said in a press release.
“By pooling the resources of both companies, the new entity will enable us to combine our respective expertise in the best interests of our current and future clients," said Michèle Biel, Director of Conventum Asset Management. "The teams’ formidable experience will be the foundation for the development of our business in a constantly-evolving market and regulatory environment.”
BLI specialises in three areas--stocks, bonds and multi-asset strategies--and manages more than 30 funds totalling €13.3bn in assets.
Conventum Asset Management has been providing investment fund management company services since 2006 for asset managers and third-party fund initiators. It managed more than 60 investment funds with assets totalling €4.6bn as of 30 September 2020.
