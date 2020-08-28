Barclays, Red Cross team up

Barclays has partnered with the Luxembourg Red Cross to help vulnerable individuals who have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.
In a Friday communiqué, the Luxembourg Red Cross stated that the support would allow it to aid an additional 250 families over six months through its social grocery stores.
Last year, over 5,300 families benefitted from the reduced-priced groceries at the 8 shops operated by the non-profit.
The Barclays’ aid will also contribute in facilitating access for 12 young refugees through the Red Cross’ ‘LISKO’ unit, which helps young refugees not only with housing but also with integration and aiding them to be financial independent.