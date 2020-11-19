Bars & restaurants likely to close next week: industry rep

The trade group representing the hospitality sector expects that cafés and restaurants will probably have to close again next week, due to rising covid-19 cases.
The sector anticipates the government’s bill will pass on Monday and the shutdown will take effect on Wednesday 25 or Thursday 26 November.
That’s according to François Koepp, general secretary of the Horesca trade federation, speaking on RTL on 19 November.
Horesca has advised its members to start reducing their stocks to avoid racking up future inventory losses, Koepp told RTL.
The hotel business had more or less recovered, he said in the radio interview. But restaurants, especially those who live off lunchtime service, have suffered as many employees continue to work from home. That is despite the fact that Luxembourg eateries are currently the only ones open for table service in the Greater Region.
Koepp called for further public aid to compensate for the coming closures. Businesses need a year to recover from a shutdown of one to two months, he estimated. Koepp also called for other support measures, such as a suspension of paying social insurance contributions and on lease payments.
The health ministry announced a record number of hospitalisations due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.