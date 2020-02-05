Baum, Knaff officially take up parliamentary posts

The DP formally named Gilles Baum as its new parliamentary bloc leader and Pim Knaff became its new MP on Tuesday.
Both replace Eugène Berger, who died on 21 January at the age of 59.
Baum was originally meant to take up the leadership post on 1 January 2021 and had been acting bloc head since Berger’s death. Baum has been an MP since October 2013.
In a press statement, Baum said:
“I’m proud of the confidence that my colleagues brought to me, even if I would naturally have preferred it in other circumstances. I’ll bear my function with respect and in memory of Eugène’s achievement.”
Knaff was called to the Luxembourg bar in 1990 and has served on the Esch-Alzette municipal council.